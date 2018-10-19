Meet The Masked Singer's Celebrity Competitors in All Their Creepy Costumed Glory

The Masked Singer isn't your typical singing competition. How do we know, considering we haven't seen a single episode of the new Fox series? Just look at the photos below of the disguised contestants.

In the celebrity competition series hosted by co-executive producer Nick Cannon, a star-studded panel featuring Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to discover the true identity of the masked singer. E! News has the exclusive first look at the 12 celebrity competitors clad in head-to-toe extravagant costumes. Combined, the masked celebs have 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles. Oh yeah, not every competitor is known for their singing voice.

One singer is eliminated each week, revealing his or her true identity.