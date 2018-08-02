EP Rob Wade promised that the caliber of celebrities behind those masks will be impressive, including "65 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy nominations, four stars on the walk of fame, and four Super Bowl rings," and that they will be "household names."

"I feel very strongly that this is a very well-known cast," he said. "I think most of the people, all of you in here, will recognize all our masked singers."

The commitment for the celebs was only eight days over the course of a month, and all they really had to do was put on a costume—no hair and makeup required—and sing a song. That means that in theory, we're likely to have a much more impressive list than the typical cast of Dancing with the Stars.

The show is massively popular in countries like Thailand and South Korea, and Jeong says he was encouraged to say yes to joining the series by his Korean mother, who's a huge fan of the series. Ryan Reynoldseven recently competed in a unicorn costume on the Korean version to promote Deadpool 2, so perhaps we'll see him again on the American version. Probably not, but perhaps!