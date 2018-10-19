Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job—and It's Totally Relatable

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 6:47 AM

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex or a star on Suits, Meghan Markle had a less glamorous gig.

While speaking to a group of students at Macarthur Girls High School in Australia on Friday, the royal revealed her very first job. 

"My first job [was] when I was 14," Meghan said, per Hannah Furness of The Daily Telegraph. "I remember taking out the trash, all sorts. It give you a good work ethic, right?"

The mother-to-be also opened up about her own experiences at an all-girls school. Meghan attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles as a child.

"I went to an all-girls school which was incredibly diverse as well," she said, per the royal correspondent's reporting. "I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world. It's made you confident, well-spoken."

In addition, Prince Harry also said men need to get more involved in supporting gender equality.

"Men can help as well by getting involved, we have to," he reportedly added. "We need to get men's voices involved as soon as possible."

The royal duo certainly had a full day. In addition to visiting the school, the two visited Bondi Beach, where they met with the non-profit surf community OneWave and had a discussion about mental health. Harry also climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge and placed a flag for the 2018 Invictus Games at the top.

Meghan dazzled throughout the day and sported two different ensembles. First she donned a Martin Grant pleated stripe maxi dress, which comes with a $1,420 price tag. She accessorized her look with a pair of Castaner wedges. Later, she changed into a Roksanda "Athena" midi dress worth $1,295. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman pumps, and blue topaz earrings.

This marked the fourth day of the couple's royal tour. They will also be visiting Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand throughout their two-week trip.

