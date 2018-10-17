Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Has Fan Bingbing reemerged? These new photos seem to say so.

The Chinese star first sparked headlines last month when fans and news outlets realized she had not been seen publicly in months, inciting concern and confusion over her whereabouts. It was not until early October that the actress broke her silence amid reports that she was involved in a tax evasion scandal in her native China.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bingbing posted a lengthy apology on Weibo, in which she stated she felt "ashamed that I committed tax evasion in the film Unbreakable Spirit and on other projects by taking advantage of 'yin-yang contracts.'" The type of contract has been described as one where an actor signs two contracts for the same job, one for the amount they were actually paid and one with a lower amount for tax purposes.

"Throughout these days of cooperation with the taxation authorities' investigation into my accounts, as well as those of my company, I have come to realize that, as a public figure, I should have observed the law, setting a good example for society and the entertainment industry," she continued. "I shouldn't have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law. Here I sincerely apologize to society, my friends who care about me, the public and the taxation authorities."