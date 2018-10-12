What You Didn't Hear at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:23 AM
Princess Eugenie practically took Jack Brooksbank's breath away at their royal wedding.
On Friday, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, and one of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughters married Jack Brooksbank, 31. The ceremony took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in London, the same venue as Meghan Markle and Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry's royal wedding in May.
"Oh...my heart...Oh, break me heart," Jack said as the princess arrived, according to lip reading service 121 Captions.
The bride wore a long-sleeved ivory gown with a flowing train, folded shoulders, and a low back. Her dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She also wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, borrowed from the queen.
Harry and Meghan were along the royal attendees.
"This way," the prince told his wife, as they made their way to the chapel.
It was a particular blustery day in Windsor on Friday.
"Whoah!" said Eugenie's cousin Autumn Kelly as her skirt was nearly blown upwards by the wind.
Inside the chapel, guests were awed.
"This looks lovely," said Autumn's mother-in-law and Eugenie's aunt Princess Anne.
"Amazing," said Eugenie's sister and maid-of-honor, Princess Beatrice.
She later told their mother, "Beautiful music."
Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, served as a page boy and bridesmaid, along with their young cousins as well as Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, 6.
"Hold it like that" the children's nanny, Maria Borrallo, told the group, instructing them on how to hold their bouquets.
While Kate was inside the chapel, she appeared to be concerned about a woman dressed in pink, bearing a seating plan.
"You OK?" the Duchess of Cambridge asked, to which the woman responded, "Yes."
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
In addition to Williams, a slew of other celebs also attended the wedding. The list included Ricky Martin, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, James Blunt and Stephen Fry.
"Hello. Morning. Wow this is...awesome," Williams said as he arrived at the wedding, according to 121 Captions.
After the ceremony, the bride and groom and their wedding party began a procession through the town of Windsor. Charlotte waved repeatedly to the crowd from inside a car.
Eugenie and Jack rode in a carriage.
"Oh wow," he said, waving.
"Let's kiss," Eugenie told him.
And they did.
Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?