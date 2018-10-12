Princess Charlotte Is an Adorable Bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 4:32 AM

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte waved to cameras at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank!

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a bridesmaid during the ceremony, while her older brother, Prince George, served as a page boy. It was just five months ago that the brother-sister duo were in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding party at the same location, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

George and Charlotte's second cousins Savannah Philips and Isla Philips were also bridesmaids at Eugenie's wedding, as was her goddaughter Maud Windsor. Also joining in on the wedding party was Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall and Theodora Williams. And joining George as a page boy was Louis de Givenchy.

The bridesmaids and the page boys wore outfits designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. The design incorporates the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service. The bridesmaids also carried flowers by Rob Van Helden, which reflect the design of the bridal bouquet. The bridesmaids each had posies of Lily of the Valley and spray roses.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, announced their engagement in Jan. 2018 after eight years together. The duo were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010. Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua in early 2018 with with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

Weeks later, the couple opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker. During the interview, Eugenie said it was love at first sight, sharing, "We fell in love and we have the same passions and drive for life."

Jack also dished about Eugenie's engagement ring during the interview, saying, "I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire, but then didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

