Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be in Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Party

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the members of their wedding party on Wednesday, and it looks like everyone's favorite royal youngsters made the cut.

Prince George will serve as page boy and Princess Charlotte will take on the role of bridesmaid. Luckily, they've had a bit of practice. The 5-year-old prince and his 3-year-old sister fulfilled these roles at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, as well as at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' nuptials.

However, they won't be the only familiar faces in the bridal party. Their second cousin, Savannah Philips, will take on the role of bridesmaid. Royal admirers can likely expect a few silly shenanigans from the 7-year-old relative. The little lady made headlines this summer after she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy in June and covered his mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.