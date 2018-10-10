Survivor Status Check: Are These Castaway Couples Still Together?

Survivor

CBS

A funny thing can happen when you're stripped of your creature comforts and forced to build your own shelter and forage for food: love.

Survivor, like many reality shows before it, has been a place for love. Contestants are forced to rely on one another to stay in the game, and sometimes that leads to something more—even host Jeff Probst hasn't been immune to the love powers of Survivor.

Like Bachelor Nation, Survivor contestants roll deep. There's been all sorts of cross pollination in the world of Survivor. But not everyone has weathered the storm of love outside the remote base camp.

Check out our Survivor couples status check below to see if your favorite players are wearing the breakup immunity idol.

Jenna Bowman, Sebastian Noel, Survivor Couples

Instagram

Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Noel

These Survivor: Ghost Island contestants are so intertwined they started a vlog and a couples Instagram account: Tarzan and Jen.

Parvati Shallow, John Fincher, Survivor Couples

CBS

Parvati Shallow and John Fincher

Parvati Shallow, a participant on multiple iterations of Survivor, started dating John Fincher of Survivor: Samoa in 2014. They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Whitney Duncan, Keith Tollefson, Survivor Couples

CBS

Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

This pair from 2011's Survivor: South Pacific had almost instant sparks. Their relationship took them on The Amazing Race together, and they wed in 2014.

Jeff Probst, Julie Berry, Survivor Couples

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jeff Probst and Julie Berry

After production on Survivor: Vanuatu wrapped, Probst, the longtime host of the CBS series, reached out to Berry. The two started dating, but kept the relationship a secret until after Berry's season aired. They were together for a few years, but eventually split.

Rob Mariano, Amber Brkich, Survivor Couples

Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich

Oh, Boston Rob and Amber. These two took showmance to the next level. They met in 2003 while on Survivor: All-Stars, got engaged in 2004, and had a TV wedding in 2005. They competed on The Amazing Race in season seven and returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. They have three kids.

Survivor Couples, Mary Sartain, Ryan Opray

CBS

Mary Sartain and Ryan Opray

The couple were introduced by Johnny Fairplay and were engaged, but the relationship didn't last.

Survivor Couples, Spencer Duhm, Todd Herzog

Steve Mack/Getty Images

Spencer Duhm and Todd Herzog

Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China, met Survivor: Tocantins contestant Spencer Duhm in 2009. The couple eventually split, and Herzog later appeared on Dr. Phil for an intervention with his alcohol addiction.

Survivor Couples, Stephen Fishbach, Courtney Yates

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stephen Fishbach and Courtney Yates

Courtney Yates of Survivor: China and Stephen Fishbach of Survivor: Tocantins never competed on the series together, but met in 2009 and struck up a romantic relationship, but it didn't last. Fishbach got married in 2018.

Survivor Couples, The Amazing Race, Ethan Zohn, Jenna Morasca

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca

These two Survivor winners met during the finale of Survivor: The Amazon. They started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years, even appearing on The Amazing Race.

"It is with much consideration and a heavy heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without each other," a rep for the couple told E! News in 2013. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support and friendship."

"We have experienced some of life's greatest joys and toughest challenges together, and our decision to be apart can never diminish that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward." Ethan Zohn is now married.

Survivor Couples, Erik Huffman, Jaime Dugan-Huffman

Instagram

Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman

The Survivor: China contestants met on the show in 2007 during the competition. They married two years later.

Survivor Couples, Alex Bell, Kim Powers

CBS

Alex Bell and Kim Powers

Alex Bell, from Survivor: The Amazon, and Kim Powers, from Survivor: Africa, met through the show and got married in 2006.

Survivor Couples, David Murphey, Carolina Eastwood

CBS

David Murphy and Carolina Eastwood

Carolina Eastwood, a Survivor: Tocantins contestant, and David Murphy, a Survivor: Redemption Island contestant, got engaged on TV during the Redemption Island reunion. However, the marriage didn't happen and the split.

Survivor Couples, Ozzy Lusth, Amanda Kimmel

CBS

Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel

Lusth and Kimmel met on Survivor season 16, Survivor: Micronesia, where a showmance quickly developed. They continued dating after cameras stopped rolling, but eventually split.

Survivor airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.

