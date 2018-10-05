Aw! Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy Coordinate Their Outfits

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 7:25 AM

Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling, First Man Premiere

Paul Morigi/Variety/Shutterstock

Ryan Goslingand Claire Foy's color coordination is stellar. 

The First Man co-stars, who play famous husband and wife Neil Armstrong and Janet Armstrong in the upcoming moon biopic, were clearly in sync when they stepped out on the red carpet in Washington, D.C. for the premiere of the film. 

The two posed for photos along the red carpet at the National Air and Space Museum, a fitting setting for the film. It seems the location wasn't the only thing that was thought out for Thursday night. The two stars were also sporting matching shades of mustard yellow—Foy in a draped gown by Oscar de la Renta and Gosling in a green Gucci suit with a complementary yellow collared shirt layered underneath. 

Talk about picture perfect!

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, First Man

Daniel McFadden/Image.net

It was a full carpet last night as actors and actresses from the film all gathered together to celebrate the project, which is due out in theaters next Friday. 

Among the special attendees were Armstrong's two sons, Rick Armstrong and Mark Armstrong, whom Gosling got to spend time with in the process of making the movie. 

"It certainly was a bigger pressure to get it right especially because we knew the families of the astronauts involved would be seeing it, so we leaned on them for support," Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle told E! News. "They were amazing, just giving us as much information and time and details as we could ask for."

The movie centers on the iconic astronaut and the groundbreaking Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969. The film also features Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Jason Clarke as Ed White and many more stars depicting notable figures in space history. 

As Chazelle said, "A lot of research went into it, but it just felt like a big privilege honestly to be able to tell this story."

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

