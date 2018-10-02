Michelle Williams Reveals the Highlight of Making Venom: "No Crying!"

Michelle Williams shined on the red carpet last night at the world premiere of Venom.

Wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look, the four-time Oscar nominee spoke to E! News' Erin Lim about what the best part of signing on for a comic book film is. "Look, it's fun. It's like Johnson & Johnson's No More Tears," Williams said with a smile. "There's no crying on a superhero set!"

Williams, who's done her fair share of crying onscreen in raw dramas like Brokeback Mountain and Manchester by the Sea, portrays Anne Weying, a district attorney. Anne's romance with investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is put to the test when his obsession with exposing Life Foundation's Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) becomes too much to bear—and it worsens when an alien symbiote binds itself to Eddie's body, giving him superhuman abilities.