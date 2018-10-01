Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Matthews Reunite for Family Outing

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 9:11 AM

This mom and dad are back together—well, at least for the day. 

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her ex Roger Matthews, from whom she filed for divorce earlier this month, reunited over the weekend for a sweet family outing. The parents to 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson spent Sunday with their daughter and another youngster at a show for the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J. 

According to the photos, the group took in the show and happily posed for photos with an array of characters. In one snap shared by Matthews, the two appeared in the same picture, though on opposite sides. 

"Good day with the Disney JR squad," he captioned the photo. "Thanks Mom for putting it together."

While the future of their marriage remains up in the air, the proud mom and dad appear to be sticking to the message they sent when the news of the divorce filing first broke. 

"Jenni and Roger are putting their kids first and are completely focused on Meilani and Greyson," a publicist for the couple told E! News last week.

Meanwhile, her husband of nearly three years told fans that he wasn't going to give up on their relationship. 

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true...I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or any juicy details," Matthews said on social media Thursday night. "She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

"Here's what's also true: I'm not done fighting. I am going to win my wife back," he continued "I'm going to win her affection back. I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

Meanwhile, Farley has not commented publicly, but did step out without Matthews for co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wedding shower in New Jersey on Saturday. 

