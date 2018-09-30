Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Picture of Brad Falchuk's and Her Wedding Rings

A picture is worth a thousand vows.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a picture on Instagram Sunday of her hands intertwined with her husband Brad Falchuk. Their matching wedding bands are on fully display. The Goop founder didn't caption the photo, but she didn't even need to. The snapshot was confirmation enough that she and Falchuk tied the knot on Saturday in front of a star-studded crowd in the Hamptons. The ceremony was also just two days after her 46th birthday.
As two big names in Hollywood, Gwyneth and Brad's wedding party was replete with fellow A-listers. Some of those guests included Steven Spielberg as the unofficial videographer, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Cameron Diazand many, many more. A source told E! News that Cameron arrived early and helped Gwyneth get ready for the big day. The night before the nuptials, the newlyweds had a rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Hamptons house with about 75 other guests.
Lowe posted a photo on Instagram, confirming his attendance, alongside the Iron Man star and wrote, "Nothing beats a great night with an old friend. RDJ, I luv ya!"
E! News has learned via sources what the inside of the wedding tent looked like. The insider described a string quartet playing music as guests arrived and gathered together at a cocktail reception in one tent. Guests were then escorted to a second tent on the property for the ceremony itself. Gwyneth and Brad exchanged their "I Do's" under an arch filled with greenery and glowing lanterns.
Once the ceremony was over, guests ventured to the backyard of the property and dined at communal wood tables that seated about 75 guests each.
This is the second wedding for both Gwyneth and Brad. The Shakespeare in Love star was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin and they finalized their divorce in 2016 after announcing their separation in 2014. She and Chris have two children together: Apple Martin (14) and Moses Martin (12).
Brad and his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik split in 2013. They, too, have two kids: Brad Falchuk and Isabella Falchuk.
The lovebirds confirmed their engagement in January in Goop's Love & Sex issue. They met in 2010 on the set of Glee, which Brad co-created with Ryan Murphy, but went public with their relationship in 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday party.
Congratulations to Gwyneth and Brad!
