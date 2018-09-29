Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have Wedding Rehearsal Dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Home

It's almost wedding time for Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk!

The 46-year-old Oscar winner and the 47-year-old Glee and American Horror Story co-creator celebrated their upcoming nuptials at an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday night at Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld's home in the Hamptons. About 75 guests attended the gathering and began to arrive around 6 p.m., E! News has learned.

A source close to Paltrow had told E! News earlier that the pair's wedding is set to take place on Saturday in the Hamptons, where the actress also owns a home, and that celebrity guests will include Cameron DiazRobert Downey Jr.and Reese Witherspoon.

This will mark Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding. The actress and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, more than ten years after eloping. The two, parents to 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Mosesfinalized a divorce in 2016 and remain friends.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Engagement Party

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

This will also mark Falchuk's second marriage; he and ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik ended theirs in 2013. They share two children.

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2010 and were first linked romantically in 2014 after her split from Martin. 

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in Goop's "Sex & Love" issue in January. In April, they celebrated at a star-studded engagement party.

