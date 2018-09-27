House of Cards Final Season Trailer Declares "The Age of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"

Frank Underwood who? It's Claire Underwood's United States of America now. Netflix unveiled its first official trailer for the final season of House of Cards featuring Robin Wright's Claire Underwood as president and she's suffering no fools. We already know the series is killing off Kevin Spacey's character, but now viewers get a first look at Claire's "grieving" process.

"Here's the thing," Claire says. "Whatever Frances told you the last five years? Don't believe a word of it."

It's her turn. "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over," Claire says.