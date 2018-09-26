Vaginal Eggs, Conscious Uncoupling and $15K Vibrators: Things We Learned About From Goop in the Last 10 Years

Do you remember the first time you heard the word goop?

At first, you probably thought it was some sort of new slime Nickelodeon dropped on celebrities at its award shows. Or maybe it was an attempt at new slang a la Mean Girls' "fetch." In 2008, those were reasonable assumptions. But in 2018, there's no denying what goop is, thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow, who launched the lifestyle brand 10 years ago.

What started out as a Paltrow-curated newsletter, filled with travel lists, recommendations and recipes, sent straight from her while sitting in her kitchen, has now grown into a global lifestyle brand worth a reported $250 million. It's also a verb, a way of life or the downfall of modern wellness, depending on who you ask.

"I just thought if I could affect one woman's life positively who was trying to do all the things I was doing, and I had one solution that worked for me that might work for her, it was worth it to try and share it," Paltrow, 45, told USA Today of starting goop and entering a new chapter of her career.