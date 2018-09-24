Channing Tatum and His Daughter Have Daily Dance-Offs

Channing Tatum's 5-year-old daughter Everly Tatum is taking after her father.
Tatum spoke with E! News at the Smallfoot premiere and bragged about his little girl's ability to boogie. "She's always had dance moves," he said. "She does her own dance moves. I don't know where she gets them, but she's been doing them since the day she came out."
The 21 Jump Street star revealed that the two of them compete on a regular basis. "We have dance-offs almost every day at some point," he said.
Everly's favorite time to jam out is usually during the opening song of a TV show. "It's dance party time...We get down," he said.
Those moves are pretty evident given her pedigree. There's Magic Mike and then her mom, Jenna Dewan, who is also a dancer. She's appeared in sets with Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera Plus, Tatum and Dewan met while filming Step Up.
Tatum discussed whether or not Everly fully grasps his role in his new animated film, Smallfoot. The voice is what gets her. "She gets it by about 70%. She knows it's not me, but I get tranquilizer darted and she did not like that," he told E! News.
On April 2, Tatum and Dewan announced on Instagram that they had "lovingly chosen to separate" after eight years together. While both parents have routines of their own, they still have Everly as a unifying force. In June, Tatum and Dewan were seen at the same school for their daughter's graduation. In their breakup note, they wrote that they were "still a family" and "will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."
In July, the World of Dance host opened up to Women's Health about her separation from Tatum. "It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself—my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I've been on a wave of growth," she said. "It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that."
A source told E! News earlier that Tatum's new bachelor life and Dewan's career won't stop Everly from being the center of their parenting worlds. "There is a lot of love between them and they want to do things peacefully," the insider shared. "They are focused on Everly and being great parents to her."
Since the split, Dewan has been working on a multitude of projects and starting anew. "[Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful," she told Harper's Bazaar in May.
Similar to her ex-husband, Dewan told Harper's Bazaar that Everly is "like a little mirror for me." Dance moves perhaps included.
Smallfoot comes out in theaters on Sept. 28.
