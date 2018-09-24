Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Their First Child Together

Big Brother baby alert!

Jessica Graf and her fiancé Cody Nickson both announced on Instagram today that they are expecting their first child together. "WE'RE PREGNANT! And I'm over the moon! I'm so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!" Graf captioned a photo of her and Nickson holding up a sonogram. According to her caption, Graf is about 11 weeks pregnant and is due on April 11, 2019 "just two days before Cody's birthday."

In his upload, Nickson said he and Graf are "blessed" and "beyond pleased." He added, "I'm looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year."

Graf told E! News in a statement how she found out about her pregnancy and the way she decided to reveal it Nickson. "We actually found out while watching the finale of The Bachelorette," she told us. "I wasn't feeling well at all and decided to take a test even though I was pretty sure I wasn't pregnant! I didn't tell Cody I was taking a test. I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket."