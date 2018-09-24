Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Engaged

Congratulations to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula!

After two years of dating, the Summer House stars are engaged! Cooke proposed to Batula with a two and half carat diamond ring.

The Bravo couple shared the exciting relationship news with People on Monday, with Batula telling the outlet, "It's surreal. Aside from how funny and sexy he is, Kyle's my best friend. He's the person I go to for everything. And he forces me to be a better person in different ways by pushing me outside of my comfort zone. Life with him is exciting. And to think he wants to spend the rest our his life with me and I feel the same way, it's just a real happy feeling."