Jax Taylor Plays "Never Have I Ever: Bro Edition" With Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke

Things got personal on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday.
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse, where Andy Cohen hosted a revealing game of "Never Have I Ever: Bro Edition." But first, Cohen had to explain the rules. "There's basically nothing my guests haven't said on-camera, but is there anything they won't admit to doing on-camera?" the TV host teased. "I'm going to read a dirty deed. If it's a deed you bros have done, sip your beverage."
Before the game even started, Taylor joked, "I think I'm going to need another drink."
Suffice to say, he wasn't the only player about to get buzzed.
Here's are the prompts Cohen read to the trio:
• "Never have I ever had a threesome."
• "Never have I ever had a foursome."
• "Never have I ever fivesome."
• "Never have I ever messed around in the backseat of an Uber."
• "Never have I ever dated a friend's ex-girlfriend.
• "Never have I ever done cocaine.
• "Never have I ever had sex in public."
• "Never have I ever been arrested.
• "Never have I ever used my celebrity status to get laid."
• "Never have I ever hooked up with a fan."
• "Never have I ever taken a dip in the man pond."
To see how Cooke, Radke and Taylor answered, watch the video now.
"Thanks for playing," Cohen told his guests. "You all get Mazel boxer briefs."
In the same episode, Cohen also got to the bottom of why Taylor and co-star Scheana Shay were temporarily not on speaking terms. "We kind of went through a little tiff. I kind of was hungover, and when I'm drunk I kind of go and text everybody the next morning and I go on a tangent, and I did that. I kind of went off on her," he said. "But we're fine now. We made up."
