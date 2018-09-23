Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes Performed Onstage Together and It Was as Magical as it Sounds

Justin Timberlake said a little over 10 years ago that he was bringing sexy back, and he made good on that promise at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In a surprise move, the "Cry Me a River" singer and Mendes sang "What Goes Around...Comes Around" together onstage and the audience, understandably, freaked out. Timberlake posted a video of their duet on Instagram on Sunday, but on Saturday night before the show he teased Mendes' performance. "About to bring this guy on stage..." Timberlake captioned a photo of the two of them.

Mendes praised Timberlake in his own Instagram upload and thanked the NSYNC singer for "being such an incredible guy." This may just be peak bromance.

Before the "In My Blood" artist walked onstage, J.T. cryptically told the crowd a few nice things about Mendes, according to an eyewitness at the event. "I wanna do something special. I've never done this before so we'll see how it goes," he said.

Timberlake said he is a "huge fan of this guy" and went so far as to call Mendes "one of the coolest cats I've met."