Sarah Hyland Reveals the "Sentimental" Gift Wells Adams Got Her for Their 1-Year Anniversary

Sarah Hyland is proud of being part of a "hipster" couple with Wells Adams, her boyfriend of one year.

Last Sunday, the 27-year-old Modern Family actress and 34-year-old Bachelorette alum celebrated the first anniversary of their first kiss. Also that weekend, the two had a couple of star-studded date nights at multiple 2018 Emmys parties before the award show. Hyland, however, considers the anniversary to be on the day they made things "official." She told E! News, "We're not really sure what the official rules are."

Hyland chatted with E! News on Friday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which she attended with Adams and told us all about his "touching and sentimental" gift to her.

"I take a lot of Polaroids all the time," she said. "He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in...He's amazing."

Hyland joked that she and Adams were "such a hipster f--king couple" thanks to their Polaroids and leather-bound books.