Prince Harry Caught Red-Handed Stealing a Samosa

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 7:32 AM
Prince Harry was hungry.
On Thursday, the 34-year-old royal joined wife Meghan Markle as she hosted her first Kensington Palace event, the launch of a cookbook containing recipes from several women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. ITV reporter Chris Ship later posted on Twitter a video showing Harry walking by while holding a samosa behind his back. Whatcha hiding there, Harry?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined at the event by her mother, Doria Ragland, which marked her first royal event since Meghan and Harry's wedding in May.
The duchess, who contributed a foreword to the cookbook, helped cooking and prepare food for the event, based on the featured recipes. She, members of the local community and the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Center and representatives from the Ebury Press publishing company dined on the dishes, which also included coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala and caramelized plum upside-down cake.
"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love," Meghan told the crowd. "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's 12 countries represented in this one group of women—it's pretty outstanding."
