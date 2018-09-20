"I said in the foreword that this is more than a cookbook and what I mean by that is the power of food is more than just the meal itself. It is the story behind it and when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it and that's what we're talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us. That I believe is the ethos of Together, so to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this adventure with you. I'm so privileged to know you," Markle continued.

"It's so impactful—we can see just in a few days alone, and the book's not even out yet, what you've been able to do. That's a testament to what this means to people and I'm so proud of you.," the royal concluded as her personality shined through. "On that note, I know some of you have started eating—as you should. I'd be the last one to want the food to get cold, so please enjoy a beautiful lunch."

Needless to say, the event seemed to go seamlessly and Markle demonstrated what a perfect fit she is for her new role as royal.