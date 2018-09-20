What's Next for Julie Chen: When a Wife Is Forced to Rebuild Thanks to Her Husband's Scandals

All eyes are on Julie Chen.

Excuse us—Julie Chen Moonves.

In the wake of the two damning New Yorker exposés penned by Ronan Farrow that leveled copious allegations of sexual assault and harassment against CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves, resulting in the immediate resignation of one of the most powerful men in television, despite his resolute denial of having committed any wrongdoings, attention has turned to his high-profile wife, herself a fixture on the network her husband once ruled with an iron fist. And however unfair it may seem—however much it may appear to be a version of holding the wife accountable for the sins of her husband—the fascination over what Chen will do next makes sense.

Already, she's stepped away from her position as one of the original co-hosts of the network's daytime chat show The Talk—at first, temporarily, as the season began with Moonves' future uncertain; then permanently once his ousting was a done deal. Fighting back tears, Chen announced her departure on Tuesday's broadcast via taped message, making no specific mention of the controversy surrounding her husband, but asserting that "right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk."