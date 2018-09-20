Will Smith Makes His Stand-Up Comedy Debut in Star-Studded Show

"Jada and Willow were there to watch, they had their own designated table toward the very front of the stage and they were all hanging out there," the insider continues. "Jada was next to Willow and they had a few other girlfriends in the booth too. Will was so funny, he talked about Jada and how he lost control of his house since she is recording her show in there."

Jaden Smith was not in attendance at the show, but that didn't stop Smith from sharing some jokes about his son.

"He also joked about how he found out about Jaden's 'Icon' single on Spotify and went home to ask Jaden about it and if he could be on Jaden's remix and Jaden was like, 'Umm no.' He said the next day he messed with Jaden a little more at home by bringing out all his Grammys and music awards, throwing it in Jaden's face," the source tells us. "Willow and Jada were just cracking up the entire time, Jada was laughing at all his jokes. They were looking at each other having the best laughs and you can tell they are all very in love and a hardcore tight-knit family. After his set everybody came on stage and they were having a whole jam sesh and Will started freestyling to it! It was amazing."