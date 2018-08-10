Will Smith Performs With Son Jaden During Tour Kickoff in Miami

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 9:38 AM
Welcome to Miami!
Will Smith surprised fans during son Jaden Smith's performance in Miami on Thursday. Jaden is currently on the KOD Tour with J. Cole, which kicked off just hours ago at the American Airlines Arena. During an encore of Jaden's song "Icon," Will took to stage to perform with him, and social media users caught the awesome father-son moment on camera for the world to see.
"@willsmith came out to assist his son @c.syresmith it was #epic #icons #kodtour," @mierezlace wrote along with video of the performance. While @thatdancer shared, "#JadenSmith performs an encore of #ICON (REMIX) and #WILLSMITH BLESSES THE STAGE AND I LOST MY S--T. HI DADDDD! #KODTOUR @willsmith @c.syresmith."
Will Smith Had the Sweetest Message for Jada Pinkett Smith—See Some of Their Best Red Carpet Moments Together
This special performance comes six month after Will made a parody version of Jaden's "Icon" music video. After Jaden reached 100 million Spotify streams for his Syre album in February, Will posted the hilarious video to Instagram.
"Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You!" Will captioned the video post, which showed him reenacting Jaden's visual performance. Will even dressed up just like his son did in the original version, lip synched the words to the song and danced in his slippers in the video!
YouTube, Instagram
"Dad this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life," Jaden commented on the video. "You're the best father anyone could ask for."
