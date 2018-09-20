Ashton Kutcher Hit a Teen With His Car—Then Apologized by Taking Fan Photos

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 5:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashton Kutcher

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher accidentally hit a young man with his car on Tuesday.

Leo Marenghi, the 19-year-old man struck by the vehicle, told E! News he was heading over to a school in Los Angeles to pick up the kids he was babysitting when the accident happened. He was riding one of the children's scooters when Kutcher pulled out of a driveway and hit him with his black Tesla.

"He was coming out of a driveway of the Sunset Bronson Studios, and there was a wall blocking so he couldn't see me coming," Marenghi said. "Once I was in his sight, it was too late for him to stop and I got hit."

Realizing what had happened, Kutcher jumped out of the vehicle to see if the victim was OK. 

"He immediately got out of his car and said, 'I'm so sorry. I didn't see you. Are you okay?"' Marenghi recalled, adding that he recognized the actor as soon as he got off the ground.

The teen said he told Kutcher he was fine and asked if his car was all right.

"He said, 'I'm not even worried about that. Are you sure you're OK?'" Marenghi said.

Read

Bachelor in Paradise's Jared Haibon Finally Meets His Doppelgänger Ashton Kutcher

Again, the young man confirmed was OK and asked Kutcher if he'd be willing to pose for a picture. Kutcher obliged and Marenghi thanked him for the photo. 

"He was very nice about the situation," Marenghi said. "And although I'm sore, I don't have any broken bones so there is no reason for me to go to the police."

Marenghi posted his pictures with Kutcher on Instagram. He also shared a photo of the scrape he suffered from the accident.

"Got hit by a car today...," he wrote. "But it's ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart

LOL! Watch Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart Go Back to High School

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK

Are Old Memories Causing Issues in Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Mother-Daughter Bond?

James Gunn, Ant-Man And The Wasp Premiere

Disney CEO Stands by Firing James Gunn From Guardians of the Galaxy

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Jokes About Batman's Full-Frontal DC Comics Reveal

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Shows Off Her Badass Game of Thrones Tattoo

Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 103

Evan Ross Is Honoring His Late Father by Facing His Fears on ASHLEE+EVAN

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kate Hudson Is Due Any Minute—But She Hasn't Picked a Baby Name

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.