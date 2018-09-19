James Corden Can't Impress Henry Golding's Movie Mom Michelle Yeoh

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Sometimes, there are stars even James Corden can't impress. 

Such was the case Tuesday night when Crazy Rich Asians stars Henry Golding and his movie mom Michelle Yeoh paid a visit to the Late Late Show set. However, the late-night host ran into a bit of a problem when Yeoh would not allow Golding to be one of the show's guests—much like when she disapproved of his character marrying his movie girlfriend, played by Constance Wu

"She says the only way that I can get on the show is if you win her approval," Golding told Corden. 

"I love moms. Moms love me," the host assured the star with confidence. "Leave it to me. I've got this."

However, he did not have it. After gifting Yeoh an autographed DVD of Peter Rabbit, she chucked it into the garbage in front of him, proving this certainly was not going to be an easy feat. 

Photos

Crazy Rich Asians World Premiere

Taking a page out of Wu's character's playbook, Corden dotingly participated in making dumplings with Golding and Yeoh, though was not successful again. 

"I want to make it clear to you you're never going to be good enough for our family," the actress cruelly told Corden. "You're not even good enough for your own family."

Fueling the late-night host's fire, he went on to beat her in a game of Mahjong, which only angered her more. "It's not my fault your mom sucks at Mahjong," Corden rebuffed. 

Finally, like Wu, he turned to an emotional monologue. 

"One day, he's going to be on another late-night talk show and I want you to remember this and think of me and everything I sacrified because, if I can't have him as a guest on my show, then I don't want any guest on my show," he told her before taking off his tie, quitting and leaving in defeat. 

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. Check out the clip above to see the grand finale!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Late Late Show , Henry Golding , James Corden , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Her Silence on the Singer's Overdose

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Some Fans Think Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem Are Faking Their Feud

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams Is Pregnant 6 Years After Miscarriage

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1507

Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy "The Best Kept Secret of Our Generation" on KUWTK

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Engaged: Royal Wedding Set for Spring 2019

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, SVU

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Reveal Secrets of Their 20-Year Law and Order: SVU Friendship

Paige, Nia Jax, Total Divas

Paige Feels Left Out After Nia Jax Blows Off Plans to Wrestle on Total Divas: "I Can See Now Who My Real Friends Are"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.