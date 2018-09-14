Maya Rudolph Recalls the Pain of Losing Her Mom at a Young Age

Long before Maya Rudolph became a star in her own right, she was famous.

The daughter of soprano Minnie Riperton (best known for her No. 1 hit "Lovin' You") and composer Richard Rudolph, Maya was just a child when her mother died of cancer in 1979. "When I was a kid, and people would come up to me or stare at me because of my mom, I didn't like it. I really didn't like it. I used to think, 'Oh, they're staring at my hair, because it's so big and ugly.' Because I didn't realize people were just staring at my mother, like, 'Wow, that's her daughter!'" the actress says. "I didn't know; I was a kid. And kids always personalize things."

"For many, many years, I couldn't even touch this conversation. Like my mom was always—it was such a painful—" the actress continues, cutting herself off. "I don't remember if I ever did proper grieving. I know I did, but it came out in ways—like when I was a kid, I went to a new school and I kicked people. I was like the kicker for a year. And then people tell me stories that I don't remember, like I'd be crying at a roller-skating party, and they were like: 'What's wrong? Why are you crying?' And I wanted to skate with a boy, and they said that I was like, 'My grandma died.' Which wasn't true! But I was f--king laying it on thick. I definitely think that children process very differently. And I'm genuinely fascinated by it, so I wish I knew all the ways that I do or did, but I don't. But I know that the place that I was with it most of my life was more of a, 'Poor me, why me?' Up until very recently, it was still, like, a sting to talk about her."