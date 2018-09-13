Drake and Rumored Girlfriend Bella Harris Enjoy Intimate Dinner

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 4:58 PM

Drake, Bella Harris

This news may have you in your feelings: Drake is romancing a special someone.

E! News can confirm the rapper closed down RPM Italian in Washington, D.C. this week for a private dinner with 18-year-old model Bella Harris. A source says Drake waited for the upscale eatery to "clear out" before heading into the main dining room on Monday evening, where Bella then joined him. 

The rumored couple noshed on RPM Italian specialties such as roasted salmon, corn agnolotti, picatta moderno and whipped potatoes before being escorted out together, our insider shares. Drake, who visited the nation's capital while in between tour stops, returned to the restaurant the following evening with Bella and a group of friends. 

Bella, who graduated from high school in June and has posed for the likes of Calvin Klein, Guess and Forever 21, was first romantically linked to the 31-year-old hip-hop sensation last month. 

Photos

Rihanna and Drake: Romance Rewind

"No place I'd rather be," she captioned a photo of Drake hugging her. It didn't take long for the internet to begin speculating that Champagne Papi had finally found his Mami, despite the pair having never commented on their relationship status. 

But if there's one thing we do know about Drake and Bella, it's that they've known each other for at least two years. The model has previously shared photos alongside the "God's Plan" MC at the 2016 American Music Awards and during his Summer Sixteen Tour on social media. Additionally, she's well connected in the entertainment industry and counts legendary R&B music producer Jimmy Jam as her father. 

Drake's personal life made headlines earlier this year when he revealed on his latest album, Scorpion, that he has a son. The 3-time Grammy winner previously shot down former adult entertainment star Sophie Brussaux's claims that he was the father of her unborn child. 

The rapper's Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour picks back up on Saturday in Philadelphia, giving him just enough time to link up with Bella for more alone time. 

