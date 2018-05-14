Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images, Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
by Nikki Levy | Mon., May. 14, 2018 2:43 PM
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images, Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Drake and Migos are teaming up!
Live Nation announced Monday that the platinum-selling rapper and the hip-hop trio will be hitting the road this summer for their upcoming tour, Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.
The 41-date tour will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City and will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami and Vancouver.
The exciting announcement follows the release of Drake's most recent singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What." The tour will launch a month after the June 2018 release of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Scorpion.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10am through Thursday, May 17 at 10pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.
Check out the complete list of Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour dates below:
July 26: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT
July 28: Pepsi Center in Denver, CO
July 31: Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO
Aug. 1: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
Aug. 10: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
Aug. 11: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
Aug. 14: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Aug. 17: United Center in Chicago, IL
Aug. 18: United Center in Chicago, IL
Aug. 24: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Aug. 25: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Aug. 30: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Aug. 31: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Sept. 4: Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
Sept. 7: TD Garden in Boston, MA
Sept. 8: TD Garden in Boston, MA
Sept. 12: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
Sept. 13: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
Sept. 15: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
Sept. 18: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Sept. 21: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL
Sept. 22: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL
Sept. 24: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA
Sept. 26: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Sept. 29: Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Sept. 30: Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Oct. 5: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Oct. 6: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Oct. 8: Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ
Oct. 12: STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 13: STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 16: The Forum in Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 17: The Forum in Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 26: Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA
Oct. 27: Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA
Nov. 1: Tacoma Dome in Seattle, WA
Nov. 3: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Nov. 4: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Nov. 6: Rogers Place in Edmonton, AN
Nov. 16: Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA
Nov. 17: Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA
