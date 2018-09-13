Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Lili Reinhart! The Riverdale star is celebrating her 22nd birthday today.

In honor of his leading lady's special day, Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to share a topless photo of Reinhart along with a sweet message. "Both the birthday and the gift," the photographer captioned the post. "My little muse, happy birthday my love." Reinhart commented on Sprouse's post with a heart emoji.

It was just last month that Reinhart used the same "my love" phrase in a tribute post to Sprouse for his 26th birthday. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," Reinhart wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse pointing at the camera. "I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~Happy birthday, my love."