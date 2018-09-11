The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Arrested for Domestic Violence in Las Vegas

There's trouble in paradise for Amanda Stanton.

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant was recently arrested for domestic violence while staying in Las Vegas with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorites responded to a battery domestic violence call Monday morning after 3 a.m. A physical altercation allegedly took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Amanda battered her boyfriend. Hotel security was notified and police were called.

Through the course of the investigation, police say it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Amanda on one count of battery domestic violence.

E! News has reached out to Amanda and Bobby's team for comment. On Tuesday afternoon, she posted from Instagram Stories with Bobby from a JetSuiteX plane.