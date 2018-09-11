12 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:00 AM

Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful.

But that's just the way it is these day—literally everything stresses us out. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new bae. We tell you, it's always something. However, the worst time to deal with it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.

To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From delicious anti-stress gummies to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, this is our must-have list of wellness goodies.

Roll-On Oil

BUY IT:  Vitruvi Balance Aromatherapy Roll-On Oil, $38

Goodbye Stress Gummies

BUY IT: Olly Goodbye Stress Dietary Supplement Gummies, $14 

Succulents

BUY IT:  Costa Farms Orange Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32

Natural Salt Lamp

BUY IT:  World Menagerie Chereen Himalayan Natural 9" Salt Lamp, $62

Calming Mist

BUY IT:  Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist, $26

Rose Quartz Stone

BUY IT:  Rose Quartz Crystal Stone, $12

Hydration Beauty Boost

BUY IT:  The Beauty Chef Hydration Inner Beauty Boost, $50

Incense Bundle

BUY IT:  The Ritual Lavender Amethyst Incense Bundle, $18

Energy Healing Book

BUY IT:  Elemental Energy: Crystal and Gemstone Rituals for a Beautiful Life, $18

Under-Eye Masks

BUY IT:  Patchology Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $50

Superfood Powder

BUY IT:  HUM Nutrition Beauty To-GO Mint Chocolate Beauty Supplement, $25

Hair Vitamins

BUY IT:  Hairfinity Candilocks Gummy Hair Vitamins, $32

Can't you just feel the tension leaving your body? Now, back to work!  

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

