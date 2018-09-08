Inside the Fashion Week Party Where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Had Their Explosive Fight

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines on Friday after the rappers got into an explosive fight during the Harper's Bazaar Icon Party in New York.

Videos captured by E! News and fellow guests showed the two stars getting into a scuffle near the end of the Fashion Week bash. The footage showed the "Bodak Yellow" artist throwing her red heel at Minaj and accidentally exposing her underwear after the tussle.

According to an insider, Minaj had been socializing with other guests when Offset's leady lady lunged at her and began shouting. The "Anaconda" artist didn't move and continued to enjoy her night.

Police arrived at the Plaza Hotel around 11:00 p.m. to respond to the altercation. While the officials claimed there were no visible injuries, the new mom left the party with a sizable mark above her left eye.

So how did the celebrity guests react to the fight? Tiffany Haddish said she missed the altercation and had "nothing" to do with it. However, she made a slight reference to the Beyoncé biting scandal and joked "I hope that nobody get bit though."