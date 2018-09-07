Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

Disney Channel
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:00 PM
Disney Channel
It's (still) goin' down.
E! News has a sneak peek at the latest trailer for Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story, airing tonight on Disney Channel at 9 p.m. When the 10-minute special was announced earlier this month, fans saw Mal (Dove Cameron) encountering Dizzy (Anna Cathcart) on the beach. Something seemed askew, prompting Mal to ask Dizzy, "Why are you wearing Uma's necklace?" In the new trailer, it appears the youngest VK is under some sort of spell, courtesy of Uma (China Anne McClain) and her henchmen, Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gil (Dylan Playfair).
"There's a war coming," Dizzy (or Uma?) warns. "And you, princess: I'm coming for you, Mal."
"Not if I come for you first!" Mal says.
After escaping by jumping into the ocean, Mal comes face to face with—you guessed it!—Uma.
Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story airs Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:40 p.m. as part of a Descendants marathon starting at 3:30 p.m. on Disney Channel. The programming block will include back-to-back telecasts of Descendants and Descendants 2, plus a first look at never-before-seen movie footage from the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3.
Disney Channel says Mal and Uma will face off in "an epic underwater showdown" featuring "dazzling visual effects" and "high-energy" musical numbers. Immediately after its premiere, the 10-minute short will be available to play on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.
Cameron, Cathcart, Doherty, McClain and Playfair will be back when Descendants 3 premieres on the network in the summer of 2019. New and returning actors to the franchise include Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Christian Convrey as Squeaky, Brenna D'Amico as Jane, Zachary Gibson as Doug, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Cheyenne Jackson as Hades, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Jadah Marie as Celia, Judith Maxie as Queen Leah, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Dan Payne as Beast, Luke Roessler as Squirmy, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, Booboo Stewart as Jay and Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle.
Directed by Kenny Ortega, from a script by executive producers Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott, Descendants 3 is also bringing back veteran costume designer Kara Saun, executive producer Wendy Japhet, producer Shawn Williamson and production designer Mark Hofeling.
