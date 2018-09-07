Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

It's (still) goin' down.

E! News has a sneak peek at the latest trailer for Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story, airing tonight on Disney Channel at 9 p.m. When the 10-minute special was announced earlier this month, fans saw Mal (Dove Cameron) encountering Dizzy (Anna Cathcart) on the beach. Something seemed askew, prompting Mal to ask Dizzy, "Why are you wearing Uma's necklace?" In the new trailer, it appears the youngest VK is under some sort of spell, courtesy of Uma (China Anne McClain) and her henchmen, Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gil (Dylan Playfair).

"There's a war coming," Dizzy (or Uma?) warns. "And you, princess: I'm coming for you, Mal."

"Not if I come for you first!" Mal says.

After escaping by jumping into the ocean, Mal comes face to face with—you guessed it!—Uma.