Tracee Ellis Ross Returning to Host 2018 American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross—and her countless wardrobe changes—are headed back to the American Music Awards!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that the Black-ish star will return to host the annual ceremony for a second consecutive year. The world's largest fan-voted awards show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

And in a week from today, a live nominations ceremony will be held at YouTube Space L.A. Celebs expected to unveil this year's crop of well-deserving nominees include Normani, Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai and Kane Brown. (For those not in the know, nominations are decided on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring.)

During last year's star-studded gathering, Tracee paid special tribute to mom Diana Ross, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.