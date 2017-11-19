American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 19, 2017 3:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena GomezChristina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening. 

But first, the red carpet! 

Photos

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over. 

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time. 

Jenna Dewan Tatum, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown. 

Ciara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ciara

We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!

Pink, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pink

Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.

Nick Jonas, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet. 

Article continues below

Violetta Komyshan, Ansel Elgort, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort

Two words: Absolutely stunning!

Nicole Kidman, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.

Erika Girardi, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Erika Girardi

If there's one thing we know to be true about the Real Housewives star, it's that she always brings the glam. 

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd

Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination. 

Lili Reinhart, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Lili Reinhart

Riverdale's finest goes for old Hollywood glamour in a sophisticated black dress.

Niall Horan, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Niall Horan

The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.

Article continues below

Kelly Rowland, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.

Caleb McLaughlin, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things actor is all sorts of fly in his sweatsuit. 

Camila Mendes, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Camile Mendes

Ethereal! The Riverdale actress shines in gold.

Article continues below

Macklemore, Skylar Grey, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Macklemore & Skylar Grey

The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.

KJ Apa, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

KJ Apa

The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!

Chrissy Metz, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.

Article continues below

PORTUGAL. THE MAN, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Portugal. The Man

Get silly! The rock group strikes a pose. 

Chadwick Boseman, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.

Rachel Platten, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Rachel Platten

This singer's "Fight Song" is one showstopping beaded jumpsuit.

Article continues below

Florida Georgia Line, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line

The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies. 

Alessia Cara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots. 

Bebe Rexha America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Bebe Rexha

The pop star proves she's got curves for days in a black bodycon.

Article continues below

Imagine Dragons, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Imagine Dragons

Like "Thunder," the pop-rock group arrives to the 2017 AMAs.

Heidi Klum, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different. 

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jamie & Corinne Foxx

Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet. Corinne is wearing Jovani while Jamie is holding Privé Revaux sunglasses.

Article continues below

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love. 

Sean Mendes, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.

Danica Roem, Demi Lovato, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato & Danica Roem

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.

Article continues below

Hailee Steinfeld, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

The Pitch Perfect star rocks an updated version of the classic black suit. 

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

BTS

The K-Pop sensation touches down on American Music Awards soil for their highly-anticipated performance of "DNA."

Lea Michele, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Bronzed and beautiful! The Scream Queens star serves Grecian goddess vibes in her light pink gown.

Article continues below

Gaten Matarazzo, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star took a break from getting caught in the Upside Down for a night out on the town. 

The Chainsmokers, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Chainsmokers

The EDM duo coordinate their sleek red carpet looks. 

Diana Ross, Evan Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diana Ross and Family

Music royalty has arrived to the 2017 AMAs! 

Article continues below

Jesse James Decker, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

She's glowing! The pregnant E! reality star and country music darling rests her hand on her growing baby bump. 

Khalid, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Khalid

He may be "Young, Dumb and Broke," but he's hitting the AMAs looking fresh.

ESC: Best Looks Gallery, Ashlee Simpson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

Disco is alive and well, just ask this singer!

Article continues below

Marshmello, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Marshmello

The EDM mastermind suits up (and goes incognito) for the big event. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Your hostess with the mostest has arrived—in head to toe sequins, no less!

Kathryn Hahn, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Orange you glad the Bad Moms star showed up to the AMAs?

Article continues below

Yara Shahidi, American Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star mixes patterns and textiles. 

Erin Lim, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Erin Lim

One hot mama! The E! News correspondent shows some skin in an LBD. 

Sabrina Carpenter, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

The actress steps out in a plaid trench coat and thigh-high boots perfect for fall.

Article continues below

Patrick Starrr, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Patrick Starr

We're lime green with envy over this beauty guru's red carpet ensemble.

Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

The songwriter behind pop music's biggest hits arrives in red tulle. 

Machine Gun Kelly, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper makes a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast. 

For complete coverage of the 2017 American Music Awards, watch E! News Monday night at 7 & 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 American Music Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Top Stories , American Music Awards
Latest News
Lady Gaga, Rachel Bloom, SAG-AFTRA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gigi Hadid, Victoria’s Secret After Party 2018

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party: Red Carpet Fashion

Yolanda Hadid's "So Excited" for Gigi & Bella on the VS Runway

Kris Jenner, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Arrivals

2018 Victora's Secret Fashion Show: Red Carpet Fashion

Kris Jenner, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Arrivals

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Gigi Hadid on VS Return Alongside Kendall Jenner & Sister Bella

Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.