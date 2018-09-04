Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé's 37th Birthday With an Adorable Baby Photo

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy birthday, Beyoncé! The superstar singer is celebrating her 37th birthday today.

In honor of her special day, Bey's mom Tina Knowles took to Instagram to send her eldest daughter a message and share an adorable baby photo. "Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too!" Tina wrote. "Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better!"

Talking about the baby picture, Tina shared, "On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn't even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life!"

Read

Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Billion Dollar Empire

Beyonce, Tina Lawson, Instagram

Instagram

"Sometimes i can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️!" Tina continued. "The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom."

Bey and husband Jay-Z have been on the move for the past couple of months, performing all over the world on their On the Run II stadium tour. The couple is currently enjoying a little break in their tour, the perfect time to celebrate Bey's birthday.

Tina also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her granddaughter Blue Ivy playing a breakfast prank on her. As she started to eat her eggs, Tina noticed little plastic HANDS in her food!

Check out the prank in the video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tina Knowles , Beyoncé , Birthdays , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Suits Up Alongside Prince Harry to Honor Severely Ill Kids

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

You Need to Watch This Video of Emily Blunt Heckling Dwayne Johnson at the Gym

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2017 SAG Awards, Winners

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has "Come Out the Other Side" After Breast Cancer Battle

On the Basis of Sex

How Felicity Jones Transformed Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg for On the Basis of Sex

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video From Her Life-Changing Trip to Africa

Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Are Back in Action on the Set of Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.