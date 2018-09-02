Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Engaged to Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is getting married!

The Vanderpump Rules star got engaged to boyfriend and producer Randall Emmett on Saturday, a day before her 28th birthday.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and Randall, 46, kissing after his proposal under a sky full of fireworks. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."

Lala's father, Kent Rulon Burningham, died at age 64 in April. Lala said on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show in June that her mom had told her that Randall had asked her dad's permission to marry her, just before he passed away.