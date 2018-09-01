Meghan McCain Delivers Tearful Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral and Takes Dig at Donald Trump

The View co-host Meghan McCain paid tribute to her father Senator John McCain at his funeral on Saturday with an emotional eulogy, during which she also took a dig at President Donald Trump.

The Arizona senator and Vietnam War hero died at age 81 last Saturday after battling brain cancer. He and Trump, both Republicans, had feuded publicly for more than two years.

"He was a great man," Meghan, 33, said about her father at the service at the Washington National Cathedral. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

Trump, who received five deferments that got him out of serving in the military, had famously mocked McCain's military service, while the senator has criticized him over many of his policies and once accused him of galvanizing a "very extreme element within our Republican Party."

Trump did not attend McCain's funeral on Saturday morning, which he spent tweeting about unrelated topics. His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner made an appearance. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton also attended the service.