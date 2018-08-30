Ruth Wilson, The Affair and TV's Unsolved Rumored Feuds

The cast was tight-lipped about the whole CGI scene and rumored feud in general. Margulies eventually addressed the feud rumors publicly. "Right, I've heard about [the feud]. Who says that? It's totally gossip. I heard that question had been asked to Robert King. There's no story there, sorry… I actually had heard [that rumor] and I feel that it has been talked about and answered. I feel people just like to have gossip or make something into something that isn't there. There's no animosity on my part. It's a shame, because I wonder if it was two men, when one finds out that he f--ked his best friend's wife, if it would get that same attention, you know what I mean?"

Margulies also said the final Alicia-Kalinda scene was shot the way it was because that's how Robert King wanted to do it, and Panjabi was shooting The Fall. "It was shot the way Robert wanted to shoot it, and the storyline, too," she said. "I went along with whatever Robert asked me to do and I did it happily."