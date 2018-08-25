Keith Urban Had a Mini Big Little Lies Reunion On Stage at His Concert

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 10:45 AM

Madeline Mackenzie and Celeste Wright have traded in Monterey for Nashville for one night only.

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon reunited on stage at Keith Urbans Nashville leg of his Graffiti U World Tour, which many fans documented all over Instagram. At first, two lucky fans named Sharona and Christina thought they were just going to hang out on stage with husband and wife Kidman and Urban, who asked one of the women if she liked Big Little Lies. "I am a huge fan of Big Little Lies!" Christina replied.

"Well you should meet someone else from Big Little Lies," Urban said. "If we're gonna be in Nashville, we should at least meet some Nashvillians."

Witherspoon came out on stage waving her hands and fan-girling like presumably every other person in attendance at this concert. The Legally Blonde star then did the honors of taking a selfie of the group, which actually came out very well.

Witherspoon posted videos backstage at the concert and called Kidman her "hot date."

As if the Witherspoon-Kidman-Urban reunion wasn't enough, the singer brought out fellow Nashville star Carrie Underwood onstage. The "Cry Pretty" singer posted about their duet on Instagram and praised the "incredible and LOUD crowd" in her home city. "Will it ever suck getting to sing with @keithurban ??? No. The answer is no," she wrote.

Underwood, who just announced she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, rocked her baby bump along to the music in a black top, black jacket and grey jeans.

The concert could also serve as some preparation for Underwood. On the same day she told the world she was pregnant, she also said she is heading on tour in 2019 for her new album Cry Pretty.

We have yet to see if Urban himself will make a cameo in BLL season 2, but if not, Meryl Streep will do.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

