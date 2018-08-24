The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Takes Garrett Yrigoyen Home to Minnesota

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Instagram

Home sweet home—Minnesota style!

Almost three weeks have passed since Bachelor Nation watched as Becca Kufrin accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen, and the newly engaged lovebirds are acclimating to life away from the cameras like total pros. After spending time apart celebrating their respective siblings' upcoming weddings, Becca and Garrett reunited in her hometown for a getaway full of familiar sights, good food and loved ones. 

As seen on the reality TV stars' Instagram accounts, Becca is having an absolute blast introducing her hubby-to-be to the city she grew up in. "I think I'll keep him," she teased in the caption of a sweet photo of the pair. 

"Minniesplorin' and eatin' our way through the city! The most attractive tour guide I've ever had," Garrett added in his own post. Since touching down in Minneapolis, Becca and Garrett have enjoyed hitting the area's must-see destinations and indulging in pizza. 

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Instagram

During the After the Finale Rose special, Becca revealed their plans to travel to Minnesota as well as Garrett's hometown in Nevada before officially settling down on the west coast. 

"We are moving in together," she shared with host Chris Harrison. "We don't exactly know where yet. He's gonna spend some time in Minnesota... I'll go to Reno for a while. I think we'll come to California for a couple years."

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

For those who didn't watch Becca and Garrett's love story unfold, he first met her family during the cast's Bahamas getaway just prior to the final rose ceremony. Likewise, The Bachelorette star became acquainted with Garret's nearest and dearest when she visited Reno during the series' infamous hometown dates. It was there, Becca told E! News in a sit-down interview, that she realized he was the "One." 

"I left his hometown and hit me when I was in the airport and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I love this man!" she gushed. "It was slow and steady but it was the route we had to take to get where we are today." 

Hear even more from Becca and Garrett by checking out the video above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Becca Kufrin , The Bachelorette , Couples , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian Bids Farewell to Summer With a Bikini-Clad Girls' Trip

Boy Meets World

This Boy Meets World Reunion Has Us Shipping Cory and Topanga All Over Again

Jenelle Evans, Jenelle Eason, Barbara Evans, Jace, Instagram

Jenelle Evans Reunites With Estranged Mother Barbara for Outing With Son Jace

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy and Halsey Fuel Rumors of Reconciliation With Second Reunion This Week

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Let the This Is Us Cast Charm You in First Look at Season 3

Kayla Rae Reid, Kayla Rae Lochte, bachelorette, Instagram

Ryan Lochte’s Wife Kayla Rae Enjoys Miami Bachelorette Party Months After Tying the Knot

Mario Batali

Mario Batali Faces New Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault Claims

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.