Black Panther and Spider-Man 3 Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 10:00 AM
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Wakanda forever!
Seven months after it broke the box office, Black Panther will become available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 4. The movie—starring Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright—isn't the only Marvel movie coming to the subscription service, as Spider-Man 3—starring Thomas Haden Church, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tobey Maguire and J.K. Simmons—will become available to stream at the start of September.
On the TV side, new seasons of Netflix originals American Vandal, BoJack Horseman and Marvel's Iron Fist are on the horizon. Fans who missed the latest seasons of NBC's Blacklist, ABC's Quantico and AMC's The Walking Dead are in luck, as they will be able to watch each episode.
As always, all titles and dates are subject to change.
Here is the current list of titles that will be added to Netflix in September 2018:
Available 9/1/18
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
The Ant Bully
Assassins
August Rush
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Cider House Rules
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
The River Wild
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Columbia Pictures
Available 9/2/18
The Emperor's New Groove
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Available 9/3/18
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Available 9/4/18
Black Panther
Available 9/5/18
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Available 9/6/18
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Andrew Cooper/SMPSP
Available 9/7/18
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Available 9/10/18
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Available 9/11/18
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Available 9/12/18
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin
Available 9/14/18
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2
Available 9/15/18
Inside the Freemasons: Season 1
Available 9/16/18
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Available 9/17/18
The Witch
Available 9/18/18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Available 9/21/18
Battlefish
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
Available 9/23/18
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Available 9/25/18
A Wrinkle in Time
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Disney Enterprises
Available 9/26/18
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
Available 9/28/18
Chef's Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 2
Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
Available 9/30/18
Big Miracle
For the current list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in September 2018, click here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?