Black Panther and Spider-Man 3 Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 10:00 AM

Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Wakanda forever!

Seven months after it broke the box office, Black Panther will become available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 4. The movie—starring Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright—isn't the only Marvel movie coming to the subscription service, as Spider-Man 3—starring Thomas Haden Church, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tobey Maguire and J.K. Simmons—will become available to stream at the start of September.

On the TV side, new seasons of Netflix originals American Vandal, BoJack Horseman and Marvel's Iron Fist are on the horizon. Fans who missed the latest seasons of NBC's Blacklist, ABC's Quantico and AMC's The Walking Dead are in luck, as they will be able to watch each episode.

As always, all titles and dates are subject to change.

Here is the current list of titles that will be added to Netflix in September 2018:

Available 9/1/18

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

The Ant Bully

Assassins

August Rush

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Cider House Rules

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

The River Wild

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Spider-Man 3

Columbia Pictures

Available 9/2/18

The Emperor's New Groove

Lilo & Stitch

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Available 9/3/18

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Available 9/4/18

Black Panther

Available 9/5/18

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Available 9/6/18

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Ben Affleck, Pearl Harbor

Andrew Cooper/SMPSP

Available 9/7/18

Atypical: Season 2

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Available 9/10/18

Call the Midwife: Series 7

A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Available 9/11/18

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

Available 9/12/18

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin

Available 9/14/18

American Vandal: Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2

Available 9/15/18

Inside the Freemasons: Season 1

Available 9/16/18

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Available 9/17/18

The Witch

Available 9/18/18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Available 9/21/18

Battlefish

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

Available 9/23/18

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Available 9/25/18

A Wrinkle in Time

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Disney Enterprises

Available 9/26/18

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

Available 9/28/18

Chef's Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 2

Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

Available 9/30/18

Big Miracle

For the current list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in September 2018, click here.

