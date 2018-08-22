Crazy Rich Asians Sequel in Development Amid Box Office Success

A Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the works!

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is already developing the sequel, with writing on the second film set to "begin soon" with screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. This news follows the massive success of the first film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, at the box office this past weekend.

In its first five days, Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, reportedly brought in $34 million, earning to top spot at the box office. China Rich Girlfriend is the second book in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, followed by Rich People Problems: A Novel.