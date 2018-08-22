Crazy Rich Asians Sequel in Development Amid Box Office Success

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

A Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the works!

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is already developing the sequel, with writing on the second film set to "begin soon" with screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. This news follows the massive success of the first film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, at the box office this past weekend.

In its first five days, Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, reportedly brought in $34 million, earning to top spot at the box office. China Rich Girlfriend is the second book in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, followed by Rich People Problems: A Novel.

Read

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

Earlier this month, the cast of the movie sat down with E! News to talk about the importance of the film and the significance of having an all-Asian cast.

"It means the world," Chan told us. "I am just so proud to be a part of this film. This film is not just for Asians, it's for anyone who has ever felt that they struggle to be accepted or they've been otherized. Really it's a celebration."

See what else the cast shared with us in the video above!

Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Constance Wu , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Asia Argento

Asia Argento Admits to Having Sex With Teenage Accuser in Leaked Text Messages: Report

Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis, Ashley Jacobs

Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Apologizes to Kathryn Dennis

Kristen Wiig, SNL

Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig! Which of the Comedian's Roles Will You Be Watching to Celebrate?

Michael Strahan, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Jokes About Pete Davidson: "We're So Annoying, Huh?"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari_108

Kristin Cavallari Is Almost Brought to Tears After an Uncommon James Pricing Glitch on Very Cavallari

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Your Guide to All the Cast-Related Facts You'll Want to Look Up Anyway

Branded: Target August

11 Items You Should Pack for Your Last Summer Vacation Trip

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.