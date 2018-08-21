MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

After the show, it's the after-party. After the party, it's the hotel lobby...

OK, we'll stop there, but you get the point. While we may swoon over the red carpet and sit on the edge of our seats during the award ceremony, celebrities are getting excited to celebrate their wins with their friends. Last night's MTV Video Music Awards was no different.

After winning the Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez hosted a party at NYC-based Beauty & Essex, where her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Tiffany Haddish, G-Eazy and more came to toast to the pop star's newest accolade.

Here's the thing: If J. Lo invites you to a party, you cannot show up in the same outfit you wore to the award ceremony. So, prior to arriving at the invite-only events, celebs made a quick wardrobe change, appearing in a whole new look than the one we saw on the carpet.