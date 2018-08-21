Why Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and More Stars Missed the 2018 MTV VMAs

PictureGroup/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 8:28 AM
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Several of today's top artists headed to Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday to celebrate the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. However, there were a few notable stars missing.
Take Beyoncé and Jay-Z, for instance. The Carters were up for several of the night's top awards, including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop. Still, the power couple was nowhere in sight.
That's because the "APES**T" artists are currently in the middle of their OTR II Tour. While they didn't have a show on Monday, they are set to take the stage in Columbia, SC on Tuesday.
To be fair, the Carters haven't had the best luck at recent award show. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé's Lemonade lost Album of the Year to Adele's 25. The decision even surprised the "Hello" singer—so much so, in fact, that she broke the award in half to presumably share with Queen B.
"I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her," Adele said. "I felt like it was her time to win. What the f--k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"
The next year wasn't much better. At the 2018 Grammys, Jay-Z was up for eight awards; however, he didn't take home a single trophy. The rapper referenced the snub on the couple's new album Everything Is Love.
"Tell the Grammys f--k that 0 for 8 s--t," Jay-Z rapped.
However, their luck may be changing. The two won for Best Art Direction.
John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift was also M.I.A. Like the Carters, Swift is currently on tour. The singer is in the middle of her Reputation Tour. Although, Camila Cabello, who opens for Swift on the tour, still managed to make the award show.
Swift was nominated for three awards this year: Best Art Direction, Best Visual Affects and Best Editing. However, many fans expected her to be in the running for one of the major categories, particularly for her song "Look What You Made Me Do."
Plus, Swift doesn't exactly have the fondest memories from the award show. Fans will recall Kanye West famously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs and said the Best Female Video award should have gone to Beyoncé.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance
Rihanna was another star fans missed at Monday night's event. In fact, she even won an award. She won Best Editing with N.E.R.D for "Lemon." However, the "Umbrella" artist has been traveling. Earlier this week, she served as a bridesmaid in her BFF's wedding in Hawaii. She was also spotted twirling in the streets in Havana.
Matt Jelonek/WireImage
However, the ladies weren't the only ones missing. Ed Sheeran, who was up for categories like Best Pop and Song of the Year, didn't show, either. Like several of the other missing nominees, Sheeran is currently on tour. He actually has a show in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Still, like some of the mother absent stars, Sheeran hasn't always had the best luck at award shows. Many fans thought his album ÷ should have received more Grammy nominations in 2018.
Prince Williams/WireImage
Then, there was Drake. Drake was actually one of the most-nominated stars of the night. He was up for major awards, including Best Hip Hop, Video of the Year, and Song of the Summer. However, it looks like the artist decided to get a little work done instead. The "God's Plan" star shared a picture of him working in the studio and hanging out with Future the Prince, Jas Prince and more. He also spent time earlier in the day visiting children at a hospital.
However, the stars didn't seem to miss too much. Aside from Rihanna and the Carters, none of them won an award.
