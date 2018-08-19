Rihanna Is a Beautiful Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding in Barbados

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna, Barbados

246paps/MEGA

Rihanna was by her BFF's side on her special day.

The "Stay" singer was a bridesmaid in her longtime pal Sonita Alexander's wedding in Barbados on Saturday. Photos show Rihanna and her fellow bridesmaids looking beautiful in blue dresses as they supported their pal at the ceremony. Rihanna also shared a selfie with the bride on Instagram as they got ready for the ceremony in silk robes on Saturday.

The superstar was spotted at the airport arriving to her native Barbados on Friday ahead of her friend's wedding. It was just three years ago that Rihanna proved she's the most badass bridesmaid ever.

Photos

Celebrity Bridesmaids

Rihanna

Instagram

Back in April 2015, Rihanna flew to Hawaii to be a bridesmaid in her friend Jennifer Rosales' wedding on 4/20. Riri posted photos from the ceremony to social media, which showed her rocking a lilac dress alongside her fellow bridesmaids.

One pic even showed Rihanna front and center, holding up a bouquet of flowers while smoking.

And Riri isn't alone! Check out more celebrity bridesmaids in our gallery!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Amber Rose

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon, wedding

The Originals' Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her "Absolute Best Friend" in Sweet Instagram Post

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Visit Orphanage Together in India

Lily Aldridge, Baby Bump, Bikini

Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 and Shares Bikini Baby Bump Selfie

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.