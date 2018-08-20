Katy Perry Fights to Keep Her Deposition Sealed in Kesha and Dr. Luke's Legal Battle

Katy Perry's legal team is asking a judge to keep the singer's testimony sealed in Kesha and Dr. Luke's ongoing legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Grammy nominee's legal team argues that their client "has no stake in this case and while she cooperated and provided deposition testimony as part of discovery, her testimony appears, at most, tangential to the case."

Katy's attorneys say the "Roar" singer testified with the understanding that her remarks would not be made public.

"Because of her high-profile status as an artist, advocate and role model, [Katy] is vulnerable to 'gossip column' frenzy aimed at exaggerating salacious matters having little to nothing to do with the merits—whatever they may be—of the substantive, material issues in this case," her attorney's argued in court documents. "Given her tangential involvement in this lawsuit and its remoteness to the merits, her confidentiality and privacy interests should and can be respected."

E! News has reached out to Katy's legal team for comment. A judge has yet to rule.